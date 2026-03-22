Department of inefficiency: The legacy of Elon Musk’s DOGE threatens millions of lives worldwide

In addition to the Social Security Administration, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) were also severely affected. In April 2025, DOGE launched the Defend the Spend initiative, which mandated that all Health Department grants, including funding for the NIH and community clinics, be frozen and sent for manual review. Even the salaries of some doctors and nurses working in medical centers serving the most vulnerable populations were affected by the freeze.

In addition, the administration proposed cutting the NIH budget by nearly 40% — from $45.5 billion to $27.5 billion. For example, the budget of the National Cancer Institute was slated to fall from $7.2 billion to $4.5 billion, and that of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases from $6.6 billion to $4.2 billion. The Health Department also faced large-scale staff reductions. Initially, up to 10,000 employees were planned to be laid off, but the Trump administration later acknowledged that this plan had been a mistake and began gradually reinstating staff.

Perhaps most serious of all, Trump appointed the controversial (to put it mildly) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as head of the Department of Health and Human Services. Kennedy has spoken out against vaccines, claimed that Jews and Chinese people have immunity to COVID-19, and called for restricting access to antidepressants. Many doctors urged the White House to remove him from his post. However, the administration did not heed these calls, and the “optimization” of Health Department grants continued — guided by the views of its new head. Large-scale cuts affected institutions engaged in pandemic research and vaccine development, while the agency responsible for mental health lost a significant number of grants.

According to the latest estimates, from September 2024 to January 2026 the number of federal government employees in the United States decreased by 12% — a total of more than 300,000 people. The Departments of the Treasury and of Health were particularly affected, with reductions of 24% and 20%, respectively.

An exception was the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which includes Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), an agency favored by Trump and his supporters. The number of employees in this department grew by about 1% over the same period, with active hiring taking place in ICE throughout the past year. At the same time, after the wave of mass layoffs, the Trump administration was forced to acknowledge that many agencies had been paralyzed by the loss of personnel, and they are now rehiring staff across most of them.

Reactions and outcomes

DOGE’s activities ended as absurdly and unexpectedly as they began. In May 2025, amid disagreements with Trump, Elon Musk left the administration. Then, a few months later, DOGE itself ceased to exist. Since the fall of last year, Trump and his supporters have spoken of the initiative in the past tense. The remaining staff of the structure were reassigned to other agencies, and the course toward “optimization” passed directly into the president’s hands.

At the same time, even at the height of DOGE’s activity, there was no full consensus within the Republican Party regarding its work. As early as the spring of 2025, many senators and party representatives began sounding the alarm over the consequences of the structure’s actions, which were being felt in their own states.

Indeed, DOGE faced numerous lawsuits. Labor unions, human rights organizations, and career civil servants began filing cases en masse, arguing that the agency’s ordered dismissals violated civil service laws. For example, court proceedings are currently underway over several lawsuits concerning unlawful layoffs at USAID. There are also many cases related to disruptions in the work of other agencies.

Court rulings limited DOGE’s powers, while public pressure forced the White House to partially revise its plans to “optimize” the work of Washington. In effect, DOGE turned out not to be an effort at improving efficiency, but an experiment in dismantling a significant portion of the federal government, with a focus on “liberal” agencies that the far right had long opposed. Although the efforts of Musk and Trump met with substantial resistance, the administration’s overall course has not significantly changed. This may therefore not be the last attempt at “optimization,” the full consequences of which still threaten the livelihoods of millions both inside America and beyond its borders.