At least 1,000 civilian ships in the Persian Gulf are experiencing navigation problems due to electronic warfare

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Since Feb. 28, at least 1,000 civilian ships in the waters of the Persian Gulf have encountered navigation difficulties due to large-scale GPS disruptions. The development, picked up from maritime monitoring data and sharp “jumps” in the routes depicted on electronic maps, was shared with The Insider by analysts from the Starboard Maritime Intelligence service.

The specialists said there are signs of the substitution of navigation signals, causing vessels to receive incorrect coordinates. In a number of cases, routes on automatic identification systems (AIS) are displayed as straight lines crossing open water — and even land — indicating interference with satellite navigation.

The disruptions are linked to the active use of electronic warfare (EW) systems by coastal states in the region — not necessarily only Iran, but possibly also the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. Jamming and signal distortion could potentially complicate military strikes carried out using satellite-guided weapons.