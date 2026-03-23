Russia’s Ministry of Digital Development proposes exemption allowing security officers and scientists to search “extremist materials” online

Russia’s Ministry of Digital Development has introduced amendments to a package of bills aimed at combating online and telephone fraud. According to a report by Forbes Russia, which reviewed the new version of the draft laws, the ministry has proposed changing existing legislation in order to allow for online searches of “extremist materials” provided that they are done for scientific purposes or as part of law enforcement work.

The relevant amendment is to be added to the federal law “On Countering Extremist Activity.”

“An absurd situation arose: in order to find prohibited material and pass it to law enforcement agencies, it was formally necessary to locate and identify that material, which automatically fell under the elements of an administrative offense. This contradiction is now being corrected,” cybersecurity expert Igor Bederov told the publication.

In September 2025, amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses mandating penalties for online searches of “knowingly extremist materials” came into effect. Article 13.53 of Russia’s Administrative Code sets fines ranging from 3,000 to 5,000 rubles ($35 to $60). The first case under the statute was opened in early November against a resident of the city of Kamensk-Uralsky when medic Sergei Glukhikh was accused of finding “extremist material” in the form of “a graphic image of the symbol of the Azov battalion.” He was ultimately fined 3,000 rubles.

In February, the second package of amendments passed a first reading in the State Duma.

