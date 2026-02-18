Russia hands two minors seven-year prison sentences for setting fire to Mi-8 helicopter at military airfield in Omsk

Russia’s 2nd Eastern District Military Court has sentenced two underage residents of Omsk to seven and 7.5 years respectively for their role in setting fire to a Mi-8 helicopter at a military airfield in the Siberian city, according to a report by the Interfax news agency, citing the Federal Security Service (FSB). The teenagers were convicted of committing a terrorist act. Until they turn 18, they will be held in a juvenile correctional facility, and afterward in a general-regime penal colony.

The court also ordered the teenagers to compensate the Russian Defense Ministry for the damage done to the destroyed helicopter, a figure the court determined to be 668 million rubles (over $8.7 million).

“In September 2024, two teenagers…entered the territory of a military airfield…at night and set fire to a Mi-8 helicopter using a homemade incendiary mixture. The teenagers filmed the arson of the helicopter on a mobile phone camera and sent the resulting video recording as a report on the work done to their handler. The money promised for the arson was not paid to them,” the FSB said in a statement.

The suspects were detained less than 24 hours after the incident and reportedly confessed during questioning that they had acted on the instructions of an unknown “handler” who promised them $20,000 for setting fire to the aircraft.

The FSB statement did not name the convicted teenagers or mention their ages. In September 2024, media reports said both were 16.

