OPINION
A dish best served cold: Vladimir Milov on why the slow pace of sanctions should not be considered a failure
OPINION
Ghost ships: Vladimir Milov explains why Putin's “shadow fleet” defies sanctions and what can be done about it
OPINION
The weak mighty of this world. Milov's perspective on why attempts to create split among oligarchs through sanctions relief are futile
OPINION
Potemkin GDP. Vladimir Milov on why Russia’s “soothing” economic indicators are not to be trusted
OPINION
There’s no money, but you keep on fighting. Vladimir Milov on how Putin is running out of money for war effort
OPINION
“Nobody asks Putin anymore”: Vladimir Milov on how China has been strengthening its grip on Kazakhstan
OPINION
A crackdown before the storm. Vladimir Milov explains why fake votes cannot hide the weakening of Putin's power
OPINION