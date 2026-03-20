Trump’s man in Havana? Cuba looks like Washington’s next regime change target

In past decades, the United States alternated between slightly easing restrictions before tightening them again. Trump, however, amped them up to the maximum.

In order to “counter threats from the Cuban government,” he signed an executive order on Jan. 29 imposing tariffs on any goods from countries that sell or supply oil to the island. As a result, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum suspended fuel supplies to Havana, thereby curbing the main source of fuel for the island since Maduro’s overthrow.

Sheinbaum emphasized that Mexico will continue providing humanitarian aid to Cuba, but this does not solve Havana’s problems. Nor does the U.S. authorization in early March for small shipments of Venezuelan oil. The Cuban authorities extended the notice of critical shortages of aviation fuel at all international airports in the country at least until April 10.

While increasing economic pressure on Cuba, the White House does not rule out negotiations based on the “Venezuelan model.” The Trump administration is looking for figures close to the Cuban government who could assist in toppling the communist regime, but whether Cuba has a sufficiently influential figure willing to cooperate with Washington remains to be seen.

Then there is the fact that, despite Maduro’s ouster, his regime in Caracas remains almost entirely intact — this despite the fact that Venezuelan society actually contains a legitimate opposition movement. In Cuba, on the other hand, the Communist Party has been the only political force for over 60 years and has formed a highly cohesive leadership, meaning real regime change there is even less likely. Even the Cuban diaspora in the U.S. pins its hopes of future reforms on a hypothetical member of the Communist Party or softening the system after coming to power.

Other measures to pressure Havana are also being taken. On Feb. 13, four U.S. Congresspeople of Cuban descent officially appealed to Trump to bring charges against former President Raúl Castro over the deaths of four people (including three Americans) killed in a Cuban Air Force attack on civilian aircraft on Feb. 24, 1996.

On that day, two planes from the organization “Hermanos al Rescate” (Brothers to the Rescue) were shot down while attempting to rescue Cubans who were trying to reach the U.S. on rafts. The attack took place in international waters, and Raúl Castro, who held the post of defense minister, was identified as the commander who gave the order to carry out the operation.

It is unclear how much time the Department of Justice will need to prepare an official indictment and present it in court. Raúl Castro is 94 years old making timing a critical factor in this case.

Hopes for a deal

One of the most controversial points in Trump’s Cuba plan is the possibility that members of the Castro family might remain on the island, escaping both exile and trial. Trump and Secretary of State Rubio appear to be ready to negotiate even with historical opponents if it helps achieve a regime change.