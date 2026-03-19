U.S. to lift sanctions on several Belarusian banks and companies after Lukashenko releases 250 political prisoners

A total of 250 Belarusian political prisoners were released after a meeting between dictator Alexander Lukashenko and U.S. representative John Coale in Minsk earlier today. They include journalist Katsiaryna Bakhvalava (Andreyeva), blogger Eduard Palchys, human rights activist Nasta Loika, as well as 2020 protest participants Mikita Zalatarou, Siarhei Maushuk, Kiryl Kazei and Mikalai Kuliashou. In response, the U.S. is lifting sanctions on Belinvestbank, the Development Bank of Belarus, and the Belarusian Finance Ministry, according to a statement by Coale that was cited by independent publication Nasha Niva.

Lukashenko’s press service has reported that 250 political prisoners were released, with data from the Viasna Human Rights Center indicating that 15 of them have been deported, while 235 will remain in Belarus. Similar meetings involving Coale were held last year, with the U.S. easing restrictions and Lukashenko releasing political prisoners after each encounter. In September 2025, 52 people were freed after the talks, and in December another 123 were released.

Franak Viačorka, an advisor to opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, explained in a conversation with The Insider earlier today that the U.S. role has been instrumental in freeing wrongfully detained Belarusians:

“President Trump has publicly said that Lukashenko must release all political prisoners, and special envoy John Coale is working on this. Of course, we support these efforts — they are saving lives, and we are in close communication with the United States.

On the other hand, Lukashenko hopes that through this engagement he will be able to secure the lifting of some sanctions and emerge from isolation. For Lukashenko, these contacts are a lifeline. He is counting on trading political prisoners for certain concessions in order to improve his position.

However, it is still too early to speak of systemic changes. Terror and repression continue. About 1,000 people remain in prison, and new political prisoners are continuing to appear. It is necessary to achieve a complete halt to the repression.”

Notably, Coale today also clarified that Belaruskali and the Belarusian Potash Company — both major exporters of potash, a key component in fertilizers — have been removed from all sanctions lists in line with pledges made three months ago following the release of a group of political prisoners that included former presidential contender Viktar Babaryka and his 2020 campaign manager Maria Kalesnikava. At that time, Viačorka said in comments to The Insider that it was important for the European Union to refrain from following Washington’s lead when it comes to the issue of sanctions on Belaruskali:

“Without European sanctions being lifted, the American ones do not have much significance for Lukashenko. He is probably hoping that the Europeans will lift theirs. Then we will lose our safety net. What matters is that no new people are imprisoned. That is why European sanctions are a safeguard.”

