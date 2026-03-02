“Brace yourselves for Spartan conditions”: Russia makes fun of its tourists stranded in the UAE amid Iranian strikes

The Russian Consulate General in Dubai published a memo on social media for Russian tourists who have been vacationing in the UAE and are unable to return home. Due to the war launched by the United States and Israel against Iran, airspace over most countries in the Middle East has been closed. Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest airport in terms of international passenger traffic, has suspended operations for the third day.

In the published memo, the Russian Consulate General addresses Russian citizens who are stranded in the UAE due to hostilities in the Middle East, but it warns of Moscow’s limited capacity for assistance while making fun of those who are unable to fend for themselves under the unforeseen circumstances:

“An extreme case. If you are an orphan and a social recluse without friends or acquaintances [text in italics stricken out] simply do not have the financial means to pay for further accommodation at any hotel, while the hotel refuses to provide a room free of charge, message us by email. We will look for options with volunteers to arrange accommodation in Spartan conditions,” the instruction states.

The consulate notes that Russians should “realistically assess their financial capabilities” and be prepared for a “downgrade in the number of stars and the level of service,” as tour operators will likely be unable to cover the continued accommodation of tourists on a large scale.