German authorities are not disclosing information about the airlines used to deport Russian citizens, fearing public pressure on the carriers, reports the independent Russian outlet Echo with reference to the German Interior Ministry’s response to a parliamentary inquiry.

The statement was provided in January 2026 to Bundestag members from the Die Linke party, who were inquiring about asylum procedures for Russians, including government cooperation with airlines. The Interior Ministry refused to disclose the relevant data, citing the need to protect both state interests and the rights of the companies.

“Publicly naming the airlines carrying out deportation flights carries the risk that these companies will face public criticism and subsequently refuse to provide transportation services for individuals required to leave the country for their countries of origin. This would further complicate deportations or even make them impossible, thereby negatively affecting state interests related to the enforcement of the Residence Act,” the Interior Ministry wrote.

As stated in the response, the full list of carriers has been provided to the parliamentarians in a separate document classified as “for internal use only.”

The practice of classifying such information has been in practice for several years. According to German media, in 2020 a significant share of deportations was carried out by Lufthansa, leading to public criticism of the company.

It was previously reported that Germany has deported several anti-war Russians, including activists, draft dodgers, and deserters from the armed forces. They are being sent back to their country of citizenship through Serbia, Armenia, Georgia, Morocco, Azerbaijan, Austria, and Qatar.

