Eighteen oil tanks catch fire after drone attack on depot in Russia’s Krasnodar Region, Astra reports

The attack took place on the night of March 15-16. Astra said four Ukrainian drones struck the oil depot.

The Krasnodar Region’s Emergency Response Headquarters had previously reported that the fire was caused by a drone attack. On the morning of March 16, the agency claimed that the fire had been contained and that four fire crews were on the scene. However, later that evening, firefighting efforts were still underway, with seven crews now involved in extinguishing the blaze.

Labinsk district head Vladimir Zaburayev reported on March 17 that the fire had continued into a second day, describing the situation as “stable.” He said Russia’s consumer safety watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, had not detected harmful substances in the air in residential areas as a result of the burning petroleum products, adding that laboratory testing was continuing and that emergency services remained on site.

