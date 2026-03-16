Experience from previous wars in the Gulf shows that pollution from attacks on oil facilities can persist for decades, ecologists say

On March 7, as part of the latest phase of its military operation against Iran, Israel began carrying out strikes on oil storage facilities across the country. The Red Crescent warned that “explosions at oil depots release large amounts of toxic compounds into the atmosphere,” while a CNN correspondent reported from Tehran that rain falling on the city “appears to be saturated with oil.”

Iranian authorities later issued guidelines on how to protect against acid rain after the attacks on oil storage facilities led to the large-scale release of hazardous substances into the atmosphere. The World Health Organization (WHO) warned that black rain and toxic compounds in the air could cause respiratory problems.

Vladimir Slivyak, co-chair of the environmental group Ecodefense, told The Insider that Iran is facing an unprecedented release of harmful substances:

“The amount of pollutants released into the atmosphere is enormous. For any precise numbers, we need more information, which is not yet available. Black and acid rain are the result of a huge amount of pollutants entering the atmosphere. In acid rain, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides interact with oxygen, moisture, and other gases, forming acidic precipitation. Such rain damages all vegetation, including agricultural crops, and negatively affects human health. The concentration of fine particulate matter in the atmosphere also increases, which is particularly dangerous for people with respiratory diseases.”

Dr. Akshay Deoras, a research scientist at the National Centre for Atmospheric Science & Department of Meteorology, University of Reading (UK), explained to The Insider that the main public health risks are connected with inhaling smoke and particulate matter:

“Recent air strikes on oil depots likely released soot, smoke, oil particles, sulphur compounds, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, and possibly heavy metals and other inorganic materials from damaged infrastructure. Besides, oil fires can also release sulphur and nitrogen compounds that may form acidic substances when they dissolve in rainwater.

The main risks to human health stem from inhaling or coming into contact with smoke and particulate matter. Short-term effects may include headaches, irritation of the eyes and skin, and breathing difficulties. These risks are particularly significant for people with asthma or lung disease, as well as for older adults, young children, and those with certain health conditions or disabilities. If further strikes occur and pollution persists in the air, sustained exposure could lead to lasting respiratory problems and cardiovascular issues unless precautions are taken. Dust and certain particles, such as black carbon, can be carried to neighboring countries in Asia and cause some impact, although this largely depends on the frequency, intensity, and location of strikes.”

Experts from the Greenpeace Science Unit told The Insider that research conducted after the Gulf War and subsequent conflicts in the Persian Gulf shows that water and soil contamination caused by bombings can persist for decades:

“Such uncontrolled burning [of oil due to airstrikes] is likely to generate and release into the air large quantities of harmful particulate pollution (soot), toxic chemical vapors and acidic gases, all of which pose an immediate risk to people breathing the contaminated air. Additionally, the smoke and dust released to the lower atmosphere can contain a wide range of toxic contaminants, including the potential for release of asbestos from older buildings.

Local weather and climatic conditions will determine how that pollution spreads. Rainfall can limit the geographical extent of the spread of the plume by washing pollutants out of the air more locally, and while this can reduce the levels of particulates and toxic gases in the air, it can contribute to the pollution of waters and soils with droplets of oil, soot particles, and other chemical contaminants. Given that open burning of oil and related products can generate acidic gases such as nitrogen oxides and sulphur dioxide, it is likely that rain that falls through the plume of pollution will be more acidic when it reaches the ground, and that could have long-term implications for soil, crops, and water resources, including groundwater.

Experience from studies conducted after the Gulf wars of the 1990s and 2000s shows that such contamination could persist for many years — if not decades — as chronic pollution of waters and soils, depending on the scale of the fires and the oil released.”