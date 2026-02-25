Six people detained in Poland over attempt to supply drone components to Russia

Poland has detained four Belarusian citizens and two Polish citizens in a case involving the attempted illegal supply to Russia of equipment linked to the production of components necessary for the assembly of combat drones. Polish authorities say the shipment was intended to be carried out through neighboring Belarus.

The law enforcement operation was conducted by Poland’s National Revenue Administration (KAS), and the Internal Security Agency (ABW), on instructions from the National Prosecutor’s Office. The announcement was published on the Polish government’s website.

According to investigators, customs and tax service officers had earlier stopped an attempt to illegally export to Russia a device used for automating the production of integrated circuits. The press release emphasizes that such circuits are used, among other things, in the assembly of combat drones, and that blocking the shipment could have disrupted the supply chain of Russian forces operating in eastern Ukraine.

Searches and arrests were carried out on Feb. 18 in several locations across the country. The detainees were charged on the same day under articles pertaining to national security, the violation of Poland’s sanctions law, and fraud related to currency operations.

On Feb. 20, the district court in Łódź-Śródmieście ordered that three of the suspects be held for three months. In the case of the other three, police supervision, bail, and a ban on leaving the country were imposed.

In the course of the operation, Polish authorities seized cash in various currencies equivalent to about 400,000 zlotys ($112,000). The investigation remains ongoing.

