Poland charges 29-year-old with spying for Russia around objects including military facilities and chemical plants

A court case involving a 29-year-old man accused of cooperating with Russian intelligence is set to begin in Poland, according to an announcement on X (Twitter) made earlier today by Jacek Dobrzynski, a spokesman for the minister-coordinator of the country’s security services.

Wiktor Ź., a Polish citizen, was charged with “offering readiness and acting for the benefit of Russian intelligence.” His indictment has been submitted to the District Court in the city of Bydgoszcz.

According to Dobrzynski’s statement, the accused passed along information about objects including airports and chemical plants:

“Wiktor Ź. collected and transmitted, using internet messengers, information concerning the operation of facilities of significant importance for Poland’s defense, whose disclosure could cause harm to our country. During the investigation, it was established that he collected and transmitted locations as well as data on the technical security measures of Bydgoszcz Airport S.A., Military Aircraft Works No. 2 S.A., and NITRO-CHEM S.A. Chemical Plants in Bydgoszcz. The man also expressed readiness to provide information regarding military facilities, including the NATO Joint Forces Training Centre in Bydgoszcz.”

Viktor Z. faces a prison term of eight years to life if he is found guilty.

