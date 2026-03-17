Ukraine agrees to EU-backed repairs of Druzhba pipeline to resume oil flows to Hungary and Slovakia

The European Union has offered Ukraine technical support and financing to repair the Druzhba oil pipeline, which was damaged in a Russian strike on Jan. 27. Despite the ongoing war, the Soviet-era pipeline is still used to transport Russian oil through Ukraine to European customers. Kyiv accepted the EU’s offer, according to a joint statement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa.

“The EU has offered Ukraine technical support and funding. The Ukrainians have welcomed and accepted this offer. European experts are available immediately,” the statement said.

The dispute over Druzhba escalated after oil pumping stopped at the end of January. Hungary and Slovakia demanded that it be resumed, citing existing agreements and the EU’s permission to import Russian energy resources until 2027. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico had previously said Ukraine was not interested in restoring transit, while Kyiv pointed to the need for lengthy repairs to the damaged infrastructure.

Despite its active role in the “intense discussions” to broker an end to the diplomatic standoff, Brussels stressed that work is continuing in parallel on alternative supply routes to provide Central and Eastern European countries with energy from non-Russian producers.

