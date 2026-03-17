Vienna has become Russia’s main signals intelligence hub in the West, FT reports

Russian diplomatic facilities in Vienna have developed into the Kremlin’s largest platform for signals intelligence gathering in the West, according to a report by the Financial Times. Western intelligence agencies and experts have found that satellite dishes on the roofs of Russian missions in the Austrian capital are pointed not east toward Moscow, but westward, and are actively used to intercept the government and military communications of NATO countries along with signals coming from the Middle East and Africa.

The key site is a 9-hectare complex on the eastern bank of the Danube with the multi-story building of Russia’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations at its center — built in 1983 on the orders of then-KGB head Yuri Andropov, the complex is jokingly referred to as “Russencity.” Viennese engineers and enthusiasts from the group NomenNescio spent two years photographing the roofs of the complex in high resolution and found that most of the dishes are aligned with four geostationary satellites — Eutelsat 3B, Eutelsat 10B, SES-5, and Rascom QAF1 — which provide communications links between Africa and Europe. Special attachments are installed in front of the receivers, allowing them to probe signals across a much broader range than standard equipment does.

Austria’s DSN domestic intelligence service warned that the technical capabilities and flexible configuration of Russian SIGINT stations in Vienna pose a significant counterintelligence risk. Western officials have documented the installation of several new dishes over the past two years and noted their frequent repositioning, a sign of active monitoring of multiple signal sources. On the eve of the Munich Security Conference this past February, one of the largest dishes was redirected before being returned to its original position the day after the forum ended.

Vienna is attractive to Russian intelligence for several reasons, the report notes. Unlike most European countries, non-NATO-member Austria did not expel large numbers of Russian diplomats in 2022. About 500 Russian diplomatic staff are currently working in the city, and Austrian intelligence estimates that up to one third of them are spies operating under diplomatic cover. In addition, Austrian law criminalizes espionage only if it is directed against Austria itself.

According to the FT, Vienna has been slow to take countermeasures. Although the DSN passed the government a list of individuals it believes operate Russian intelligence stations, the authorities fear provoking Moscow by expelling diplomats. Attempts by three opposition parties to criminalize espionage against foreign states have twice been blocked by the government. Since 2022, Austria has expelled only six Russian diplomats, compared with roughly 700 expelled across Europe as a whole. One Austrian security official said the country does share intelligence with its allies but added that sometimes “it is better to watch than to act.”

The Insider previously published an investigation into how the Russian Embassy in Vienna has become a hub for espionage. Dozens of officers from Russia’s SVR, GRU, and FSB intelligence services hold diplomatic passports while working from the embassy’s mansion on Reisnerstrasse, coordinating operations in other European countries. In October 2025, The Insider established the identities of two “undercover journalists” — intelligence agents masquerading as correspondents for the state-controlled Russian news agency TASS — who had arrived in Austria after the expulsion of staff from the Russian consulate in Munich, Germany.

