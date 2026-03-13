Antiwar artists are preparing to push back against Russia’s participation in the Venice Biennale

“A real truce”

On March 4, the organizers of the Venice Biennale published a press release listing Russia among the countries participating in the upcoming exhibition, which is set to run from May 9 to Nov. 22. According to the statement, the Russian pavilion will present a project titled “The Tree Is Rooted in the Sky,” featuring at least 38 artists and musicians.

Then, on Mar. 5, Biennale president Pietrangelo Buttafuoco called Russia’s return “a real truce” and an act of “foreign policy” — this despite the official position of the Italian government, which firmly supports Ukraine.

Protests over Russia’s return

The decision to allow the aggressor state back into the cultural space has provoked discontent both in Ukraine and among Kyiv’s allies.

After the press release was published, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy Tetyana Berezhna called on the organizers of the Venice Biennale to reverse the decision. Soon afterward, members of the platform of Russian democratic forces at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe joined the demand. In an open letter to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, they called for all official representatives of Russia to be excluded from the Biennale program “until such date as all aggression in Ukraine has ceased.”

The following day, the European Commission sharply criticized Russia’s return. A joint statement by Henna Virkkunen, Vice President for Tech Sovereignty, Security, and Democracy, and Glenn Micallef, Commissioner for Intergenerational Fairness, Youth, Culture and Sport, emphasized that the Fondazione Biennale’s decision is “not compatible with the EU's collective response to Russia's brutal aggression” against Ukraine and threatened to suspend or revoke the Biennale’s funding.

In addition, petitions calling for Russia to be barred are actively circulating on social media. One of them has already gathered nearly 8,000 signatures, including those of European Parliament Vice President Pina Picierno, Russian opposition figure and former world chess champion Garry Kasparov, Italian senators, professors from leading universities worldwide, and artists.

In response, Putin’s special representative for cultural cooperation, Mikhail Shvydkoy, urged Russia to participate despite Kyiv’s objections. He had previously stated that Russia had never left the Biennale and that it had “always been present in the Venetian cultural space.”

In a sense, this is indeed true. As an art producer who chose to remain anonymous explained to The Insider, “The Biennale didn’t bar anyone; it was the decision of the artists themselves and/or the Ministry of Culture” not to participate in 2022 and 2024.

Russia’s self-isolation after the invasion

In the years since the start of Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has not participated in the Biennale; however, that decision was made in Moscow rather than in Italy. In 2022, in protest against the war, artists Kirill Savchenkov and Alexandra Sukhareva, who had already been chosen to represent Russia, refused to open the exhibition. During the Architecture Biennale in 2023, the Russian pavilion remained closed. At the 2024 Art Biennale, the building was rented out to Bolivia, and at the 2025 Architecture Biennale, it housed a project by a British architect.