Dior plans to reopen its stores in Moscow in 2028, Kommersant reports

Christian Dior Couture Stoleshnikov, the company representing Dior in Russia, expects two fashion house stores in Moscow to resume operations in 2028, according to financial statements cited by the business newspaper Kommersant.

The estimate appears in an explanatory note to the financial statements. According to the company document, Christian Dior Couture Stoleshnikov expects two stores in the Russian capital — one at the GUM shopping mall and another on Stoleshnikov Lane — to reopen starting Jan. 1, 2028.

Dior stores, like those of many other foreign brands, suspended operations in Russia after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. However, the company has retained its trademarks and, in some cases, leased premises.

In 2024, Christian Dior Couture Stoleshnikov still had four locations in Moscow — at the high-end department stores GUM and TSUM, on Stoleshnikov Lane, and at the Vremena Goda shopping center. The reporting for that year said the company had decided to fully close some of its stores. Although its boutiques on Stoleshnikov Lane and at GUM are not operating, Dior signs have remained in place at those locations.

Experts interviewed by Kommersant said Dior most likely wants to preserve the option of resuming operations in Russia over the long term. In 2021, the Russian market brought Dior 8.5 billion rubles ($121 million at the time) in revenue and about 1.4 billion rubles ($20 million) in net profit. By comparison, in 2025 Christian Dior Couture Stoleshnikov reported revenue of only 592,000 rubles ($7,500 under the current exchange rate) and a net loss of 120 million rubles ($1.5 million).

