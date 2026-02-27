Meet the Pentagon contractor openly offering advice to Russian sniper rifle manufacturers

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Konstantin Konev, the Director of Engineering at U.S. firearms manufacturer LMT Defense, maintains ties with a number of Russian weapons producers. On his YouTube blog, the gunsmith hosts livestreams with Russian manufacturers, snipers, and pro-war bloggers. After the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, two of Konev’s former colleagues facilitated the introduction to Russia of the ultra-long-range NATO caliber .375 CheyTac, and rifles chambered in this caliber have since come into use by Russian snipers.

Remarkably, while Konev publicly advises Russian firearms manufacturers on the development and improvement of their small arms, his employer is working to fulfill a $92 million contract with the U.S. Department of Defense.

Firearms blog and conflict of interest

Konstantin Konev began developing small arms in Russia in the 1990s and has worked abroad since 2007. In 2021, he became the engineering director of the U.S. manufacturer LMT Defense. In August 2025, the company secured a ten-year contract worth up to $92 million to supply small arms components to the U.S. Army Special Operations Command.

In addition to his work at the American defense company, Konev runs a weapons blog on YouTube with 30,000 subscribers. After reviewing the video content, The Insider identified a number of indirect indicators suggesting Konev’s role in modernizing small arms production in Russia.

How did Russia obtain the ultra-long-range sniper caliber?

The influence of Konstantin Konev on the development of sniper weapons in Russia can be most clearly illustrated through the example of one ultra-long-range caliber. The evolution of Russian sniper technical capabilities after World War II can be divided into three historical stages.

In 1963, with the adoption of the Dragunov sniper rifle (SVD) chambered in 7.62×54 mm, Soviet marksmen received a weapon capable of engaging targets at distances of up to 600–800 meters. The medium caliber of the SVD allowed operators to hit unprotected personnel, but its energy was insufficient to penetrate body armor— modern hard armor plates can stop such a bullet even at ranges of several hundred meters.

In 2011, the Russian Airborne Forces adopted Austrian rifles chambered in the more powerful .338 Lapua Magnum. This led to two qualitative breakthroughs: the effective engagement range against a standing target increased to approximately 1,500 meters, and with the use of armor-piercing ammunition, it became possible for Russian snipers to reliably engage targets protected by modern armor plates.

The third stage began in 2023, when ORSIS rifles chambered in .375 CheyTac entered service with the Russian Ministry of Defense. This caliber belongs to the extreme long-range category, with effective operating distances of 1,800–2,200 meters. It retains high residual energy and, when using armor-piercing ammunition, can penetrate body armor plates and lightly armored vehicles in situations where 7.62×54 mm and even .338 Lapua Magnum are ineffective.