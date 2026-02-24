EU imposes sanctions against eight Russians over repression of opposition politician Alexei Gorinov and other political prisoners

The Council of the European Union has imposed sanctions on eight Russian citizens who are responsible for human rights violations, repression against civil society and the democratic opposition, and undermining democracy and the rule of law in the country. A corresponding statement detailing the move was published on the Council’s website on Feb. 23.

The new sanctions were imposed on two judges, a prosecutor, and an investigator who were “responsible for sentencing Russian activists Dmitry Skurikhin and Oleg Belousov on politically motivated charges.” The sanctions also target the heads of penal colonies and a pretrial detention center where political prisoners Alexei Gorinov, Pavel Kushnir, Mikhail Krieger, and Maria Ponomarenko were held. The EU specifies that the political prisoners were “held and kept in solitary confinement and inhuman and degrading conditions.”

The new restrictions were imposed under a special human rights mechanism and include entry bans to the EU and the freezing of financial assets in Europe.

The EU sanctions regime targeting those involved in serious human rights violations, repression against civil society and the democratic opposition, and undermining democracy and the rule of law in Russia was created in March 2024 after the death of Alexei Navalny. Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) and a number of individuals have been listed under this framework.

Separately, as of the time of publication, Brussels is yet to agree on the EU’s 20th sanctions package against Russia. Hungary has said it will block the latest set of restrictions — along with a large EU loan for Ukraine — until the delivery of Russian oil through Ukraine via the Druzhba pipeline resumes.

