Russia’s security agencies are looking into Telegram founder Pavel Durov over the possible “aiding of terrorism”

Russian authorities are investigating Telegram founder Pavel Durov on the suspicion that his business activities constituted “aiding terrorist activity,” the state-controlled Rossiyskaya Gazeta and pro-Kremlin Komsomolskaya Pravda newspapers reported earlier today, citing Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

Komsomolskaya Pravda, citing unnamed experts, claimed Telegram “has become the main source for spreading information that forms threats to the constitutional system of the Russian Federation.” Rossiyskaya Gazeta called the messenger’s policy “a threat to our society,” saying that because of an “illusion of anonymity” it allegedly attracted “armies of radicals, drug addicts, murderers, and terrorists.”

The outlets said the messenger has become the main platform for various kinds of propaganda, promoting everything from LGBTQ+ relationships to mass killings. They allege that Telegram was used by the perpetrators of the March 2024 Crocus City Hall terrorist attack outside Moscow, the attempted assassination of GRU deputy head Vladimir Alexeyev, and the killings of far-right ideologue and Putin ally Alexander Dugin's daughter Darya Dugina, pro-war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, and Gen. Igor Kirillov. The messenger is also accused of “becoming the main instrument of the special services of NATO countries and the ‘Kyiv regime.’” In a Rossiyskaya Gazeta publication, “Ukrainian neo-Nazis” are described as among the “main admirers” of Durov and the messenger’s policies:

“No blocking, no data sharing with the special services, no censorship. That is the path of violence and permissiveness chosen by Pavel Durov.”

Telegram is also described as a “digital headquarters of terrorists,” with the outlets citing coordination channels and chats during protest actions around the world. They also blame Durov for the messenger having responded over the past year to more than 5,000 requests from EU countries demanding disclosure of users’ IP addresses and phone numbers, while ignoring similar demands from the Russian authorities.

“Durov not only refuses to comply with the demands of competent bodies, but also provides assistance to foreign state structures whose actions are directed against the security of our country,” Komsomolskaya Pravda wrote.

Since the summer of 2025, the messenger’s operation in Russia has been significantly restricted. Under the pretext of fighting fraud, the authorities first limited voice calls through the app, and began a full “slowdown” of the app on Feb. 10. Russia’s Minister of Digital Development said last week that the slowdown was due to a threat from foreign intelligence agencies and Telegram’s ignoring of requests to take down content.

Commenting on the news on his personal Telegram channel, Durov wrote:

“Russia has opened a criminal case against me for 'aiding terrorism.' Each day, the authorities fabricate new pretexts to restrict Russians’ access to Telegram as they seek to suppress the right to privacy and free speech. A sad spectacle of a state afraid of its own people.”