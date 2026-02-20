U.S. tech company Ubiquiti is supplying Russia’s army with networking equipment by skirting sanctions, Hunterbrook investigation finds

Despite sanctions and export bans, U.S. networking equipment maker Ubiquiti has effectively become a key supplier of communications equipment for the Russian army, Hunterbrook Media has concluded after an extensive investigation.

According to the publication, Ubiquiti radio bridge antennas form the backbone of Russian troops’ communications system on the front line in Ukraine and are also used for controlling drones. A Ukrainian communications officer with the call sign Django estimated that Ubiquiti equipment accounts for 80% of all Russian radio bridges spotted along the front line, noting that “Ubiquiti is made for regular people — basically plug-and-play. Tons of tutorials on YouTube.” He said the Russian army has virtually no alternative to the equipment.

Hunterbrook tested how easily export-banned Ubiquiti equipment reaches Russian troops. A journalist posing as a Russian army officer contacted Russian sellers and official Ubiquiti distributors worldwide, and nearly a dozen of them agreed to supply export-banned equipment. One Russian seller — Nina Kuznetsova, the owner of the ubiquiti.ru store — provided the journalist with letters of thanks from Russian military units for supplying wireless bridges “sent to the combat zone.”

Investigators highlighted the case of Multilink Solutions, an Ohio-based U.S. company and an official Ubiquiti distributor. A representative agreed to ship 450 devices despite knowing that the end recipient was in Russia and suggested using a Turkish address to bypass restrictions. The use of third countries for re-export is a common sanctions evasion scheme.

The investigators provided The Insider with an evidence file documenting the presence of Ubiquiti equipment on the Russian side of the front. The evidence includes a television segment aired by Kremlin-controlled Rossiya-1 on Oct. 20, 2025, showing a serviceman climbing a tower with an antenna bearing the Ubiquiti logo. Additionally, a July 3, 2025 segment that aired on Ministry of Defense-run television channel Zvezda showed footage of a Ubiquiti UISP Litebeam 5AC device, and a TASS report from October 2025 featured a serviceman logging into Ubiquiti’s airOS operating system. The Hunterbrook Media investigators also collected Telegram posts by Russian military and volunteer groups featuring photos and videos of Ubiquiti antennas, as well as photos of the unboxing of airMAX Litebeam devices (a model whose box and contents fully match the company’s original products).

