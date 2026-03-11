Number of Russian billionaires on Forbes’ global ranking rises to a record 155, with fourteen newcomers to the list

The updated World’s Billionaires List, published by the U.S. magazine Forbes, includes 155 Russians, according to a report by the publication’s Russian-language version. Their number had dropped sharply after the start of Russia’s full-scale war with Ukraine, but it has risen steadily in the following years. According to the latest rankings, the richest Russian is Severstal co-owner Alexei Mordashov, who placed 57th worldwide with $37 billion. Vladimir Potanin, a co-owner of Norilsk Nickel and T-Bank (formerly Tinkoff Bank), ranked second among Russians with $29.7 billion. Third was Lukoil founder Vagit Alekperov, with $29.5 billion.

Fourteen Russians made the list for the first time. Forbes said half of them are tied to agriculture and the food industry. Four of the newcomers are heirs to fortunes created during Russia’s 1990s privatization, the magazine noted. They are:

Ruslan and Timur Rakhimkulov ($1.9 billion and $1.8 billion), owners of investment firms Kafijat and MGTR Alliance, which hold stakes in Hungary’s largest bank OTP and oil and gas company MOL.



Alexander Tkachev ($1.8 billion), who controls one of the country’s largest agricultural holdings, Agrokomplex, and the Mantera group, which manages tourism infrastructure in southern Russia.



Vitaly Mashitsky ($1.6 billion), founder of the Vi Holding group, who owns aluminum assets in Romania and China through Vimetco and was involved in the development of the Rostec-City complex.



Vadim Vikulov ($1.5 billion), owner of Aston, one of Russia’s largest grain exporters and a producer of vegetable oils.



Alexander Rakshin ($1.4 billion), founder of Siberia’s largest retail chain, Maria-Ra, who holds commercial real estate through the company Pervy.



Grigory Anikeyev ($1.3 billion), owner of the ABI Product holding, a major producer of meat products and ready-to-cook foods.



Mark Kurtser ($1.3 billion), founder of the MD Medical Group clinic chain.



Pyotr Bely ($1.1 billion), owner of the pharmaceutical company Promomed, which produces, among other things, obesity drugs.



Sergei Kasyanenko ($1.1 billion), co-owner of Orimi Trade, Russia’s largest tea and coffee producer.



Valery Kustov ($1.1 billion), a shareholder in the food holding EFKO, which produces vegetable oils, mayonnaise, and plant-based meat.



Yevgeny and Sergei Mikhailov (each $1.1 billion), owners of the Cherkizovo Group, one of the leaders in Russia’s meat market.



Vladimir Ivanov ($1 billion), one of Yandex’s early programmers and a shareholder in Nebius, which provides infrastructure for AI development.

Forbes’ global ranking is topped by SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk, with a reported fortune of $839 billion.

