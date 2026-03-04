Belgium issues €10 million fine against detained Iranian-owned tanker Ethera, a vessel under sanctions for carrying Russian oil

Belgium has fined the “shadow fleet” tanker Ethera (IMO: 9387279), which was detained on the night of Feb. 28, a total of 10.02 million euros. According to a report by industry publication The Maritime Executive, an inspection found a total of 45 violations, including numerous technical defects and the fact that the vessel was sailing under a false flag and lacked valid registration. The results of the inspection were announced at a news conference on March 3.

Belgian authorities have also ruled that Ethera will remain under detention until the owner proves that it has obtained valid registration, has the proper documentation, and corrects multiple other violations, including technical faults with the ship. The crew of 21 — which includes citizens of India, Georgia, and Indonesia working under a Russian captain — was ordered to remain on board until the vessel is cleared to sail.

“Our government is taking firm action against vessels in the ​shadow fleet. With this operation, we are enforcing EU sanctions, ​protecting the North Sea, and curbing the financing of Russia’s war in Ukraine,” commented Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken.

As part of the operation, dubbed Blue Intruder, 93 Belgian soldiers and two French helicopters boarded the tanker, which was traveling from Morocco to Russia and claimed to be registered in Guyana. According to data from Starboard Maritime Intelligence, Ethera has been in the Belgian port of Zeebrugge since March 1.